Oscars 2025: Insider shares rare insights ahead of awards

Insider dishes on ‘shattered’ stage of Oscars ceremony

Oscars 2025 which are scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 2nd, will be honouring many movies came in 2024.

However, an insider shared that the prestigious award show is falling behind its usual standard.

"So many Oscar voters have told me the Oscars jumped the shark. They feel this is the end of Oscars in some ways," Fox News’ contributor and Arroyo Grande podcast host, Raymond Arroyo, told Fox News.

"I think most people haven't seen any of these movies to be excited about them," he added, referring to movies like Emilia Perez, Anora, and The Brutalist.

He went on to say that, "Wicked’s really the only movie that's been a box office success that's nominated for best picture. All these other films, they're small arthouse movies at best."

According to BoxOfficeMojo analytics, only two of the best picture nominees, Wicked and Dune: Part Two, rose to the top ten in ticket sales last year.

Criticising the award further, Arroya added that moviegoers’ reviews are not being taken into account, "And you have a group of people acting in isolation from their audience, which is a huge problem."

"And I think many people in Hollywood are acknowledging it and realize maybe they're out of touch, and maybe the Oscars aren't what they used to be," he continued.

“If they were in touch with the average moviegoer, you would have seen Deadpool [& Wolverine] nominated. They didn't go for that.”

He continued, "They're reflecting an industry that's being, it's been so shattered. You know, it's sort of what happened to us in television. You went from three channels to a cable universe.”