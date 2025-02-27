Will Smith’s steamy onstage moment with pop star fuels divorce rumours

Will Smith, legendary actor who was earlier got banned from Oscars after his controversial slap, has recently set the internet on fire after sharing an unexpected and steamy moment with a pop star onstage.

The actor, who has been at the center of divorce speculations with Jada Pinkett Smith, left fans in total disbelief with his bold move.

The Summertime hitmaker turned up the heat with singer India Martínez at Premio Lo Nuestro awards in Miami on February 20, getting too close in a moment that had fans buzzing.

While performing their duet First Love, the two got into the groove, dancing closer together until Martínez took things up a notch by grabbing Smith by his neck, and almost kissed him.

And as expected, the moment sent the internet buzzing with many questions, with some wondering if they actually locked lips. Others couldn’t help but question where Smith stands with his wife, Jada, these days.

Sam Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett have been married since 1997 and they have two kids.