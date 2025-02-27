Prince Harry receives uplifting news from UK after Palace update

Prince Harry’s return to royal duties had emerged back into the spotlight after he exited their senior royal position in the family in 2020 with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, who had major success in Canada with his Invictus Games, is starting to see a sliver of hope to reunite with the royal family, especially his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

Harry dominated headlines in early February as he was seen in high spirits, mingling with the athletes at the adaptive sporting event. He was jubilant supporting the teams and even received a thunderous standing ovation during the closing ceremony.

Following the events, the royal family may be reconsidered into repairing the broken ties between them and the Duke, according to Sir Trevor McDonald, former ITV News at Ten star.

“It’s a great shame that Prince Harry is no longer part of the working monarchy,” he told Saga magazine. “We cannot afford to lose someone so young, so full of energy and so imbued with the charitable instincts that are at the core of our Royal Family.”

The 85-year-old, who has met Harry around four times, shared that he is “unfailingly friendly, honest and genuine”.

He continued, “I was struck by the similarity to his mother, the late Princess Diana.”

Even for Meghan, he shared that while Meghan “never stood a chance of being accepted” since she was a “foreigner”, she “could have brought a new dimension to the monarchy.”

He added, “She was never given a chance to prove herself.”

The update also comes after Buckingham Palace shared a slew on updates on the monarch, who appeared in high spirits during his many royal engagements.

The Palace appears to be active nowadays to make sure there is enough visibility for the royal family. However, this could have been aided if Harry still had his share of energy to offer.