Lady Gaga eager to start a family with fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga has recently expressed her desire to have a family with fiancé Michael Polansky.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Gaga can’t wait to have a family with Michael, they’re such a great team, she knows that they’ll be excellent parents together.”

Another insider revealed that the musician had long conversations with Michael related to children upbringing.

“They’re already really clear that they won’t be super strict parents with lots of random rules,” shared a source.

The source opened up that finding a great partner like Michael “was Gaga’s first step towards being a good mom”.

“She and Michael are stable and drama free, which is the sort of environment she wants for her kids,” noted an insider.

The source continued, “And the same goes for the way she treats her body, she’s very intentional about what goes into it, about how much sleep she gets, and even the sort of energy she lets into her mental space”.

“She and Michael have so much planned out, even where they want to put the nursery and the interior they want, which will of course be free of any gender stereotyping,” explained an insider.

Meanwhile, the source disclosed that Gaga “has also been reading and learning a lot about the latest parenting research, like most new parents she wants as much information as she can get going into this”.

“Her wish is to get pregnant this year but they’re pressuring things,” concluded an insider.