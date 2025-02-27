Cynthia Erivo to be honoured at 2025 Oscar amidst ‘Wicked’ success

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande to perform at 2025 Oscars

Cynthia Erivo is set to receive a special recognition during the 2025 Oscar Awards.

The Academy Awards executive producer Katy Mullan shared that the Defying Gravity singer will be having "a very special moment in the show," according to the People magazine.

"I think that Cynthia delivered an incredible performance this year and there is a very special moment on the show. We can't reveal what it is or where it is," he said.

Miller teased the fans about the 'special celebration', adding, "I think that any fans of Cynthia Erivo, you're going to get something that is hugely entertaining and full of joy and really celebrates her, her incredible talent and her place in the last year in music."

Erivo’s film Wicked has also landed on 10 nominations including Best Picture and acting recognition for both Erivo and Ariana Grande.

Earlier this week, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that Erivo and Grande will be performing at the ceremony.

In addition to the Wicked duo, others performers announced at the ceremony include, Queen Latifah, who will take part in Quincy Jones tribute, plus Doja Cat, Lisa of BLACKPINK, Raye as well as a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscar Awards will air on March 2nd, live from Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.