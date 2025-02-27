Prince William makes sweet gesture for Kate Middleton in rare PDA moment

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who rarely indulge in PDA, shared a cute moment as they concluded their important engagement in Wales on Wednesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Pontypridd as they commuted via railway station in a surprise move. In a video clip shared onto the couple’s official social media caught the eye of avid fans, as they noticed William’s sweet gesture.

The video was released after the two had left the town and was captioned with “Thank you, Pontypridd!”

Fans were left swooning as they gushed in the comment section about the interaction.

“Love to see you holding hands,” one fans wrote, while another exclaimed, “They are spectacular!!”

One remarked that the couple had a “rock solid marriage,” as one more user shared to watch the clip on repeat.

“I’m going to watch this video over and over. God bless you both!” they penned.

The royal engagement was the first joint visit Kate and William had made since their return from the half-term holidays in the Caribbean Island of Mustique.

The future king and queen were visiting the affected people of the town after a storm caused flooding in the region. They also spent time at a popular local bakery where they made traditional Welsh cakes.