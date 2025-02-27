Millie Bobby Brown shares surprising detail on streaming ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Eleven in the 'Stranger Things' series

Millie Bobby Brown revealed shocking detail on how she streams her hit TV series, Stranger Things.

During the premiere of The Electric State, Brown shared that she has never been allowed to watch new episodes of Stranger Things before its premiere on Netflix.

"We haven’t done that for 10 years," said the Enola Holmes star as per Variety. "I don’t think they’re going to start on the last season."

The Damsel star added, "I see it when it comes out just like everyone else does."

Brown also teased few details on season finale during the premiere.

"Be patient. Let the Duffers create what they've been doing for the last 10 years so beautifully," she said. "It is worth it, I promise."

Stranger Things is based in 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries.

In addition to Brown (Eleven), the cast includes Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Sadie Skin (Max Mayfield), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson).

The series was first premiered in 2016, and have garnered a massive audience since then.

No premiere date for Season 5 has yet been announced. However, Netflix has confirmed that the finale is expected to release in 2025.