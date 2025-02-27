Queen Camilla loses cool on King Charles during latest outing

Queen Camilla losses cool on King Charles during latest outing

King Charles III and his steadfast wife Queen Camilla attracted massive attention as they were caught on camera for an unexpected reason while stepping out on Wednesday to visit an Indian restaurant.

The 77-year-old Queen scolded the 76-year-old monarch after he wandered off during a royal visit.

During the visit, the royal couple spent time with a group of Muslim women. Camilla even helped staff pack boxes of biryani for Doorstep charity when she noticed her husband Charles had disappeared to greet other guests.

The Queen passed comments: "I think my husband is supposed to be doing this."

She went on reminding the King his duty in a way that appeared to be surprising for many as she told the monarch: "Gentleman, we are waiting!"

When the King didn't respond, the Queen took matters into her own hands. With a takeaway box in hand, she waved at him and coughed loudly to get his attention, seemingly losing her cool on the monarch.

Charles eventually said yes to her wife's call and happily joined her in the kitchen.

On the other hand, the King maintained the spirit and expressed his happiness after learning that some curry was sent to the Palace for him.

"Fantastic, look at that!" he exclaimed as he joined in ladling the food. The royal couple also packed dates in small bags to be distributed to hospitals during Ramadan.

When told he was quick at the task and could have a job doing it each year, the King joked: "I may be past my sell-by date!"