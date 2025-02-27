Travis Kelce gushes about welcoming ‘newborn’ baby to family

Travis Kelce is excited to have another family member

Travis Kelce cannot wait to have another little addition to their family.

The 35-year-old NFL star expressed his excitement about the expected daughter in their family, in the latest episode of New Heights podcast with Jason Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared that he is looking forward to Jason and Kylie Kelce welcoming their fourth daughter.

"By the time the next kid is here, we'll have a 5-year-old, a 4-year-old, a 2-year-old and a newborn. So we're in the thick of it. We're in the thick of it big time. It's gonna be crazy. I still don't know how we're going to handle four, but it's gonna be intense," said the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre.

"Hell yeah. You guys would be great. I can't wait to f------ get up in there and have some fun with those girls and hand them right back to you," Travis responded.

"That's the benefit of the uncle. Uncle Travie."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jason praised Travis for being a great uncle, "Travis has great advice. He's a great uncle. Outstanding uncle."

The former NFL star and Kylie, who are expecting their fourth baby, are parents to daughters Bennett, 2, Elliotte, 3, and Wyatt, 5.