'Brokenhearted' Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to Jesus Guerrero: 'RIP angel'

Guerrero received tributes from Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Demi Moore, Dua Lipa, and more

Jennifer Lopez is mourning the loss of beloved Hollywood hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away suddenly at 34.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 25, the 55-year-old pop icon joined other mourning celebrities, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa, and Demi Moore, in paying tribute to Guerrero.

"Jesus," Jlo began, "It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful."

She continued, "I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair. I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you.”

She concluded, “I know wherever you are there is beauty and light… Rest in peace, sweet angel…”

Lopez had been in Dubai with Guerrero just days before his passing. On February 19, she shared a post tagging him, writing, "Business trip," before he returned to Los Angeles on February 20.

Three days later, his family confirmed his death via Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner also shared a heartfelt tribute, calling Guerrero "a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support." She added, "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."

In addition, Jenner has vowed to cover Guerrero's funeral cost.