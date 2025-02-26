King Charles gives Kate Middleton extraordinary power

Future King Prince William's beloved wife Kate Middleton is set to make history after receiving new power from King Charles III.

In a move, that perfectly explains Princess Catherine's growing influence within the royal family, Kate is set to break from decades of tradition and bestow royal warrants, the first time a Princess of Wales has done so in more than a century.

The step underscores the future Queen's increasing role in shaping the monarchy’s modern image. This prestigious task, once a hallmark of King Charles III's late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, marks another significant step in Kate's journey as a senior royal.

The last Princess of Wales to issue a royal warrant was Mary of Teck, who issued them before her husband, George V, took the throne in 1910.

King Charles began issuing warrants as the Prince of Wales in 1980, although this job was not given to Princess Diana after their wedding the following year.

What is royal Warrant?

A royal warrant is a sign of excellence, awarded to businesses or individuals who have regularly supplied goods or services to the royal household. It lasts for up to five years at a time, and can often drive significant growth for recipients.

Alexander McQueen is top of the list of those who are expected to be awarded a royal warrant, with other potential favourites including handbag brand Strathberry, tweed clothing range Holland Cooper, and accessories label Emmy London.

