Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce lost Super Bowl for THIS reason

Travis Kelce’s performance took a hit at Super Bowl for a serious reason

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who performed outstandingly throughout the NFL season, faced a letdown in the match on February 9th while his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift cheered him on.

However, now the General Manager of Kelce’s team, Brett Veach, revealed that the NFL star was “battling” a pretty serious illness.

Discussing the game at The Insiders podcast, Veach told the host that he wasn’t “making excuses” for the Chiefs’ loss, but Kelce was “battling a pretty big illness” before the Super Bowl matchup with Philadelphia Eagles.

Although, he added that Kelce’s illness was not the only reason for the Chiefs’ loss as the Eagles played exceptionally well.

“We didn’t have the end to our season that we hoped for,” he added.

The manager said that his team “picked a bad day to have a bad day.” But it give them the “motivation to get better.”

This comes after the Anti-Hero hitmaker watched the Chiefs team lose at Caesars Superdome, where the opposing teams’ fans booed the popstar.