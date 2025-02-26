Jennifer Love Hewitt slices back into action for 'exciting' sequel

Jennifer Love Hewitt makes 'triumphant' return to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise

Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning with a bang as the director of I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, has announced the film's sequel.

The 36-year-old filmmaker couldn’t contain the excitement within as she teased the actress’ comeback with a heartwarming caption that read, "She’s baaaaaack @jenniferlovehewitt (sic)."

Apart from Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, known for her role as Helen Shivers, is also gearing up for the upcoming sequel.

Although Gellar will not be reprising her role as her character is dead, she is likely to take on an 'unofficial' role in the sequel.

During an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 47-year-old actress explained, "My best friend is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity.

"So I’m always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn’t happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title."

The 1997 film, originally directed by Jim Gillespie and written by Kevin Williamson, was based on Lois Duncan's novel of the same name and first premiered on October 9.