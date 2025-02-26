Meghan Markle receives delightful news amid 'As Ever' controversy

Meghan Markle receives delightful news amid rising tensions

Meghan Markle has taken a sigh of relief after a possible legal case against her lifestyle brand As Ever dropped.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex landed in trouble after a New York-based clothing brand with the same name as her newly rebranded project came into the spotlight.

At first, it was reported that the designer of the brand was expected to file a legal case against the former Suits star.

The designer Mark Kolski told the New York Times they are not filing any case against Meghan and her lifestyle brand.

He said, "I'm not trying to mount some legal offensive here. Right now, I'm just going back to work, and I'm trying to keep the awareness on my brand."

"What it feels like is out there people are making comments, and the media want to create a rift between us, but there isn't."

On February 18, Meghan released a video style video and she announced that she has renamed American Riveiria Orchard to As Ever.

She shared, "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day."