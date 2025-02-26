Real reason behind Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise divorce revealed

Nicole Kidman has recently shared rare insight into her marriage with former husband Tom Cruise.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Spain, the Australian actress opened up about the real reason why she ended her marriage with Top Gun star.

“I was young. I think I contributed to it,” she confessed.

Elaborating on what she learned from Tom’s divorce, Nicole told the outlet, “I've become more fearful, but I always try to be as open as possible.”

“I simply prefer to live in the world that way,” said the 57-year-old.

In recent years, Nicole had become more open to discussing her former marriage after over two decades. They both share two adopted children, Bella and Connor.

Last year, the Babygirl actress spoke to The Los Angeles Times about her movie, Eyes Wide Shut, which starred her and Tom while they were married.

Nicole recalled that the process took two years as she reflected on her fond memories.

The actress pointed out that her movie’s director Stanley Kubrick used to ask questions from her and Tom that helped them understand their characters in the movie, who were also married.

“I suppose he was mining it. There were ideas Stanley was interested in. He’d ask a lot of questions. But he had a strong sense of the story he was telling,” disclosed Nicole.

Meanwhile, the actress reportedly tied the knot with Keith Urban in 2006 and they share two daughters, Sunday and Faith.