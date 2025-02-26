Justin Bieber leaves fans baffled after shutting down drugs allegations

Justin Bieber shares confusing video after shutting down drugs allegations

Justin Bieber subtly poked fun at drug use allegations with his new social media move.

The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 25th and shared a video of himself rapping with a friend.

The made-up rap song consisted of absurd lyrics about being high.

“I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a bagpipe, I go high like a bad guy,” he rapped with a friend who was smoking a cigarette.

Bieber appeared shirtless in the video as he sang and munched on snacks.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their anticipation for new music.

“I’m so desperate for new music i’ll take anything at this point like this gold right now !!!!!!! GO BIEBS,” one wrote.

“Bieber is back,” chimed in another, while one wrote, “Drugs are destroying him.”

The Sorry hitmaker’s candid video comes after his rep vehemently denied the allegations that the popstar was using drugs after fans noted his unusual behaviour.

His rep told TMZ on Sunday, “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

They added that the past year has actually been “transformative” for the singer, especially after he welcomed his first child, Jack Blues, with Hailey Bieber, in August 2024.