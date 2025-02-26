Kanye West reacts to 'illegitimate' use of name amid Bhad Bhabie, Alabama Barker feud

Kanye West reacts to Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie's rap feud

Kanye West is finally reacting to Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie rap feud after he was unknowingly dragged into it.

The 21-year-old American rapper, who rose to fame after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil with the phrase "Catch me outside, how about that?" recently released a diss track featuring Kanye and Travis Barker.

On Tuesday, February 25, Bhabie introduced the world to her new track titled Ms Whitman, which is set to the backing track of Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s song Carnival.

Sharing a photo of Ye and his beloved wife Bianca Censori on her Instagram Story, the Trust Me hitmaker wrote in the caption, “Thank you,” followed by a heart emoji.

Stunned by the events, the Bully rapper couldn’t contain the amusement within and was forced to release a statement in response to Bhabie’s claim.

He explained, "I just got sent a song, and asked if could just clear the sample, the only reason I clear anything is because so many people try to stop me, they stop clearances and everything".

"If somebody asks me for something, I always clear it.”

Concluding his stance on the subject, Ye said that he wasn’t “cool with being put in the middle of all of this at all.

"Any verse that has been going viral using my voice and all of that, I didn't do it.”

This comes on the heels of Bhabie’s fallout with Alabama Barker, who is the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker.