Prince William, Kate to steal King Charles, Camilla spotlight at key event

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who were expected to make a big tour to the US, may find themselves being overshadowed by younger royals.

Reports suggested that the UK government is hoping to conduct a State Visit in order to charm the newly-inaugurated president Donald Trump.

However, a royal commentator pointed out that the monarchs would be facing an embarrassing situation if Prince William and Kate Middleton are also made part of the tour, as they would grab the spotlight away from them.

“I do think the US would do something with the royals that could involve Charles and Camilla, but it could also involve the Prince and Princess of Wales going to the United States,” royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald told GB News.

The commentator suggested that “it is possible” that Trump may make a semi-official visit “similar to when he visited the late Queen” in 2019.

There is also a protocol in which no US president has ever visited the UK on two separate state visits.

A second state visit is something that has never happened before,” he explained. “Something with the Royal Family could happen as that would appeal to Trump but it is early days. We don't know what exactly is being planned.”

The news comes after a source told DailyMail that Trump “very much enjoyed meeting Prince William” in France. He “will officially invite both the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit Washington but understands if the Princess of Wales' health issues prevent her from coming.”