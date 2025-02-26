Kate Middleton likely to take major U-turn for future King George

Kate Middleton is left with a major dilemma as she has a lot of new information to process with a key decision hanging in balance for the monarchy.

While Kate has returned to her royal duties, her key focus remains on her three children, especially Prince George, as he will be expected to take the throne in the future.

Prince William and Kate have been particularly cautious about their children’s well-being, keeping a healthy balance between learning the right etiquettes aligning with the royal traditions but also having to experience a normal experience.

George, who will be turning 12 this year, will soon be finishing his time at Lambrook and William and Kate would have to take a decision where he will be attending secondary school.

Reports suggested that Kate is leaning towards Marlborough College, which the Princess herself attended between 1996 and 2000. The choice has not yet been confirmed officially.

However, a former pupil from the school, Journalist Lebby Eyres , shared some details from when she joined in 1988 about the environment that the children were growing up in.

She told The Sun that boys at Marlborough “howled” at girls at their shared houses and “marks out of 10 were given to the girls eating in the dreaded Norwood Hall dining room”.

Lebby also revealed that many students sneaked out during weekends to indulge in underage and inappropriate activities. She said that students would head to a local pub, “escaping into the car park at the back if we caught sight of a beak [teacher] coming in to ‘bust’ us”.

Meanwhile, Kate’s experience had been a pleasant one at the establishment. The Princess of Wales’ friends also noted that Kate had been a model student and refrained from illicit activities.

Despite the varying experiences of pupils, it is possible that Kate would have to reconsider her choice for the sake of George, to ensure he does not fall in with some bad company and take negative influence.