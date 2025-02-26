Selena Gomez brings Alex Russo Back to life in season finale: Watch

Selena Gomez is back as Alex Russo in the Disney+ series Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive first look at her return.

In a preview clip from the season 1 finale Nigh is Now!, Alex reunites with her brother Justin (David Henrie), but her motives are unclear. "Alex! So good to– what are you doing here?" Justin asks, uneasy about her return.

"C'mon, can't a sister visit her big brother?" Alex quips. "Also, random question, how's Billie?" Justin and his wife Giada have been tasked with looking after Billie, a young gifted wizard, but according to the episode's logline, "Billie is missing and the Russos must work together to rescue her from an evil villain's clutches."

David Henrie, who plays Justin, emphasized the importance of staying true to the original series. "Selena and I really look at ourselves as the guardians of the heart of the original show," he told EW.

"So we're constantly watching to make sure that the same spirit is what's vivifying this whole new take."

Gomez's return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place comes after a busy awards season, where she supported Emilia Perez and won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series alongside her Only Murders in the Building castmates.