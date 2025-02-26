Kate Middleton receives honour from Queen Mary of Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark has seemingly paid a special tribute to much-adored British Princess, Kate Middleton, at a star-studded event in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The Danish royal was in high spirits as she stepped out at the ceremony in the outfit linked to Princess Kate's wedding dress.

The 53-year-old presented the EliteForsk awards 2025 at the Black Diamond in the capital where she stunned in a burgundy skirt from the British fashion label.

It seems to be a tribute to the Princess of Wales' iconic wedding dress, which was designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, a brand Prince William's wife often showcases.

The similarities between Mary and Kate have often been noted in their fashion choices.

Mary paired her skirt with a rosy-pink blouse, featuring long sleeves and a wrap-style front.

She completed the chic ensemble with matching burgundy suede boots and accessorised with custom rose-quartz earrings from Dulong Fine Jewelry. She went with her signature bouncy blow-dry hairstyles.

Kate Middleton, who recently returned from a family holiday in the Caribbean, is set to join her husband to visit Pontypridd in South Wales on Wednesday, February 26, ahead of St David's Day celebrations on March 1.