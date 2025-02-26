Liam Payne’s death: Alarming details emerged in new report

Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31

New alarming details have emerged regarding Liam Payne’s state at the time of his passing.

People cited a press release by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14, revealing the shocking level of alcohol in the late One Direction singer's system.

He had reportedly, "alcohol concentrations of up to 2.7 grams per litre in blood at the time of death."

The Teardrops singer also had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline" in his system, per Monday, February 21, release, which was translated from Spanish.

Notably, according to Alcohol.com., in blood alcohol concentration (BAC), 2.7 grams per litre equates to 27%, which could lead to confusion, feeling dazed, and disorientation.

The Night Changes hitmaker died on October 16, 2024, at the young age of 31, after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

An initial autopsy determined he died of multiple injuries and "internal and external" haemorrhages

In addition, BBC reported in January that his cause of death was confirmed by an inquest in the UK as "polytrauma."

The latest press release also confirmed Braian Paiz's prosecution for supplying drugs in exchange for money, which he previously denied, claiming he did it for free.