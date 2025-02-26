Kate Hudson reveals how she heals from heartbreaking breakup

Kate Hudson has recently shared how she heals from past romances and heartbreaking breakups.

Speaking on Elizabeth Day’s podcast How To Fail, the Music actress revealed the “hardest part” about walking away from “relationships is the feeling of failure. One hundred percent”.

“Because if you look back and you're like, ‘uh oh, what did I do? Why couldn't I do that? Why couldn't I give that person what they needed?’” continued the 45-year-old.

However, Kate noted, “You have to do some real reflecting and really go figure out what that is.”

The Bride Wars actress shared that her therapist suggested her to “stop dating men for a year” before meeting her current fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

“I took boys out of the equation and had to just go through this process of feeling very uncomfortable with not having any connection to anything that could ignite my dopamine, my flirtatious,” explained Kate.

During this time, the Something Borrowed actress mentioned that whole year, she “hit something, hit this core of an issue for myself”.

“I had [an] almost like childhood cry and it was like a weight had been lifted off of me and honestly, from that point on, I couldn't care less about who was texting me,” she told the podcast host.

Noting that it was an enlightening experience of her life, Kate pointed out, “My life became so happy alone. I felt very connected to what I wanted to do, my daily routine with my kids, my cozy time.”

“I didn't care about putting anything on and so when then I went back into the dating world, my relationship to dating completely changed,” added the actress.