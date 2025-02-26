Kate Middleton makes huge sacrifice for future King Prince William

Princess Kate made a big sacrifice for her beloved husband Prince William after her brutal battle with cancer.

The Princess of Wales, who recently made it to the headlines because of her decision related to her fashion choices, intentionally "steps back" from the limelight to let the future King "shine."

For the unversed, a few days ago, Kensington Palace revealed that the future Queen will not be sharing her outfit details during royal engagements as she wants the focus solely on her philanthropic work.

However, later, a spokesperson from the Palace debunked the reports, sharing that the Princess' fashion choices will be shared to give a boost to the designers.

Now, Closer magazine reported, "It’s no secret that Kate is the shining star of the Wales family and the global interest is always on her, versus the future King, which is something that’s been quietly concerning Kate too."

Princess Catherine's "decision to no longer publicise details of her wardrobe is something that’s been very much prompted by the power struggle between her and William rather than anything else."

An insider shared that the Princess of Wales knows the attention she gets which at times becomes quite difficult for William, especially knowing that he’s heir to the throne.

"While William of course doesn’t blame Kate for being so popular, it’s become difficult for him to shine in the way a future monarch should," the source said.