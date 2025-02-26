Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner mourn the loss of hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero has passed away at the age of 34. His clients, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner, have paid tribute to him on social media.

Guerrero's family confirmed his death on his Instagram account, writing, "We have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across."

Lopez posted a heartfelt tribute on X, saying, "It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room... I've been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I'm still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end."

Jenner also shared a tribute on Instagram, writing, "Jesus was more than my friend – he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support. I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side... You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will."

A GoFundMe page set up by Guerrero's sister, Gris, revealed that Jenner had offered to cover funeral expenses. The page reads, "Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support."

The cause of Guerrero's death has not been announced.