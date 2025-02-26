Meghan Markle makes secret last-minute change to brand after PR blow

Meghan Markle makes secret last-minute change to brand amid backlash

Meghan Markle’s forthcoming brand has caused quite a stir in the press since it emerged and it has only continued to spark reactions.

Formerly named American Riviera Orchard, the Duchess of Sussex was forced to rebrand it to As Ever given her trademark application was rejected on its original name. They argued that one cannot trademark a name for a geographical location.

Even though Meghan changed the name for her lifestyle label, two clothing brands with the name As Ever emerged, causing a new headache for her.

While the former Suits actress can still use the name, she cannot sell clothing under the label. Now, it is reported that the Duchess has filed a last-minute application to sell dried biscuit and crêpe mixes under her new brand, via The Mirror.

Prince Harry’s wife had established that she was going to bringing out “fruit preserves” but it appears she will be also focusing on selling dried foodstuffs which can be packaged and sent across the globe.

However, the filing is a late bid seeing as her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is set to released next week on the platform. And her the show aligns with her business.

It is likely that Meghan would set a different launch date for As Ever, even though she as already set up the official website for subscriptions.

The update comes after Page Six reported that Meghan's talent agency WME dropped her.

Sources revealed that the Duchess was let go because she was “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.”

However, WME reps insists that they are still working with Meghan.