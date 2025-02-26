Zoë Kravitz still ‘cares’ for ex Channing Tatum after breakup

Zoë Kravitz on ex Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz still “cares” for Channing Tatum.

The actress isn’t one to dwell on breakups—especially when it comes to Channing Tatum.

Despite calling off their engagement last October, the Big Little Lies actress still holds her ex in high regard.

“I care for him very much,” she told Elle in an interview published Feb. 25.

And she’s not just being polite—she’s genuinely rooting for his success.

“He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” Zoë shared.

“He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

The former couple’s romance blossomed while working on Blink Twice, the 2024 thriller that marked Kravitz’s directorial debut. But even though they split months after the film’s release, she insists the breakup hasn’t tainted her feelings about the project—or its leading man.

“Not at all,” she said. “I love this thing that we made together.”

Zoë added, “I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Their journey together began sparking dating rumors that quickly turned into a full-fledged romance. By October 2023, the couple was engaged—but just a year later, they decided to part ways.

Before their split, Zoë had spoken about how their shared passion for art deepened their connection.

“He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told GQ in 2022. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Even though their relationship has ended, it sounds like the mutual admiration is still going strong.