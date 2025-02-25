Jennifer Lopez under fire after Kylie Jenner's generous move: 'Heartless'

Jennifer Lopez has been declared heartless amid Kylie Jenner's heartwarming move.

On Saturday, February 22, it was announced that Jesus Guerrero, a celebrity hairstylist who worked with J.Lo, Kylie, 27, Katy Perry, Lisa from BLACKPINK, and other A-listers, had died "very suddenly and unexpectedly."

Shortly after Guerrero’s sister confirmed his death in a post on GoFundMe page, the Kardashians star decided to take "care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.:

While some admired Jenner’s generous gesture, many criticised Lopez, who even worked with the late stylist a few days before his death, for not helping the former with the arrangements.

Reportedly, both globally renowned celebrities were really close to Guerrero.

"Well, JL needs to be helping Kylie Jenner with helping his family & taking care of the funeral & repass," commented one fan.

Another added sarcastically, "Can we really expect Jennifer Lopez to care about her hairdresser/stylist ? According to Jen, she is a QUEEN......and believes herself to be above everyone else."

"So why would she care one bit...........Jennifer Lopez has no heart," another added.

Guerrero’s passing at the young age of 34 shocked the fashion industry. Notably, no date or cause of his death has been revealed yet.