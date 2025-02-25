Millie Bobby Brown hits back at photographer's personal question

Millie Bobby Brown, who tied the knot with her long-time lover Jake Bongiovi in an intimate ceremony back in May 2024 after a year of their engagement, gave a photographer a piece of her mind after he mistakenly called her husband her “boyfriend.”

The couple kept their big day low-key, with only their closest friends and family there to celebrate.

Millie, who is right now gearing up for the final season of Stranger Things this November, is also diving into promoting her new movie The Electric State.

However, its an exciting project with Chris Pratt and is directed by the talented Russo brothers, the same duo behind Avengers: Endgame.

The actress recently made a stunning appearance at Los Angeles premiere of her film on Monday (February 26), stopping to strike a pose for the paparazzi.

During taking pictures, two photographers yelled at the 21-year-old actress to “bring your boyfriend” into the frame, but Brown, looking unimpressed, quickly snapped back, “He’s not my boyfriend.”

Then the man, who was taking her picture, gave her a smirk and apologised with saying: "It's OK."