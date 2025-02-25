Prince Harry's uncle shares intimate details amid royal family crisis

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has finally broken his silence and shared new intimate details amid ongoing claims about Prince William and Harry's feud.

William and Harry's uncle turned to social media to share a rare insight into his relationship with the new partner, publicly expressing his admiration for Cat Jarman amid divorce proceeding from his third wife, Karen Spencer.

The 60-year-old, who's known for supporting Meghan and Harry and their moves, wrote on X (formerly twitter): "I’m deeply proud of, and impressed by, my partner @CatJarman for her support of the MS Society."

Spencer continued: "She is an example of how successful and fulfilled people with this condition can be, and I know her support of this charity will be hugely beneficial to so many."

He went on lavishing praise on her new sweetheart: "Cat is a passionate advocate of good causes, and this is just one more example of her selflessness, and her determination to assist others."

Jarman met Charles for the first time in 2021. The two lovebirds became co-hosts of a history podcast along with Rev Richard Coles called The Rabbit Hole Detectives. Eventually he confirmed his relationship with Jarman, calling her his "partner" during an appearance on Good Morning Britain in October 2024.