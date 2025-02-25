King Charles sends telling message to Prince Harry about UK return

King Charles seemingly shattered Prince Harry's UK return plans with a telling message to his estranged son.

For the unversed, the monarch recently met former Army captain and para-sports athlete, David Henson during his royal visit to Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies.

The King made a one-word comment while discussing Harry's Invictus Games. When the former athlete opened up about his work with the Duke on his passion project, the monarch said, 'Fantastic' in return.

Now, speaking of King Charles' reaction, royal editors Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey dubbed the King's response a telling message for Harry on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast.

As per The Mirror, they said, "Now that could have been an opportunity for the King to say 'Oh yes, they're marvellous' or whatever that might be."

"But, he just let that comment go and the conversation continued and the King didn't pick up on that at all."

The royal experts believe it "was an opportunity for the King to acknowledge the Invictus Games with somebody, who was front and centre of it when it first started and has been a kind of pin-up for rehabilitation and getting up and getting on with his life and doing incredible things despite having life-threatening, life-altering injuries…"

"That was quite telling, the King just sort of didn't acknowledge the (Invictus) games at all," added the commentators.