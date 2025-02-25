Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande set to reunite again for THIS reason

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo prepare for first live performance

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are prepping up for their first live Wicked performance following its release in November 2024.

According to The Academy, the co-stars are now gearing up to perform numbers from the musical adaptation together.

Taking to their official Instagram account, the outlet announced Ariana and Cynthia’s special performance during the highly-anticipated Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 2.

Meanwhile, they wrote in the caption, “A spellbinding moment awaits. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take the #Oscars stage for a performance you won’t forget.

“Watch the Oscars LIVE Sunday, March 2, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting. Expect the unexpected—only at the Oscars.”

Fans can’t stop swooning over the news as they shared their excitement in the comments section.

One fan commented, “IF THEY DONT WIN AN OSCAR…”

Another chimed in, adding, “Cynthia AND Ariana better both win! Im TIRED of the disrespect.”

A third enthused, “if ariana doesn’t win this one i’m actually rioting.”

Although this is slated to be their first public Wicked performance, the pair garnered praise from fans after they previously sang together at 2024 Met Gala.