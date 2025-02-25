Lady Gaga unveils inspiration behind 'Mayhem'

'Mayhem' is set to come out on March 7, 2025

American singer and actress Lady Gaga has opened about his motivation behind her upcoming album, 'Mayhem'.

Gaga’s seventh studio album is all set to come out on March 7, 2025. She has just teased her second single from the compilation named Abracadabra, which fans believe have been largely shaped by NYC ballroom scene.

It turns out that fans were right as the Joker: Folie à Deux actress has confirmed it herself in a recent interview.

She opened, “I grew up in New York City and I also was a student of Paris is Burning when I was really, really young.”

The Bad Romance vocalist went on to say, “And I was always inspired by the tremendous amount of grace, freedom, expression, and joy of ballroom culture.”

She felt lucky to be around some dancers during that part of her life.

While addressing her mindset behind making the song, Gaga, 38 said, “And I am still so inspired by it and to this day, it felt like a relevant thing to bring up in the video because it’s about resilience.”

“I can’t think of a place where I’ve seen more resilience than in a ballroom”, she told InStyle.

The Bloody Mary singer will bringing Mayhem consisting of 14 songs.