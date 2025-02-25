David Beckham’s workout secrets to staying in shape as he approaches 50

David Beckham reveals workout secrets for staying in shape as he approaches 50

David Beckham has recently spilled his workout secrets to staying in shape as he turns 50 this year.

In a new interview with Men’s Health UK, the former football star revealed he “padel three times a week”.

David revealed that he “works out every day to maintain his physique” in his home gym.

The football professional also shared shocking details about his back injury, explaining, “I actually broke my back. I was living in LA and cracked my spine.”

“I had pain after a game, I went for a scan and couldn't find anything wrong with it,” he continued.

David recalled, “I was insisting there was something not right there – I could feel it. So, they injected me with dye, and then it came up. It was a bad one.”

However, he opened up that his “body is feeling better than it has done for a long time”.

Elsewhere in the interview, David reflects on turning 50 in May, stating, “It 'doesn't bother him one bit.”

“As long as I'm fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that's all I care about. I'm really happy. I've got the business and an amazing family,” pointed out the football star.

David told the outlet, “My kids are all working hard, and they've all got passions, and that's what's important to me.”

Meanwhile, David shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham.