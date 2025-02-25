Prince William, Harry receive heartbreaking news from Princess Diana's friend

Prince William and Prince Harry, who are said to be 'at war', have received a very painful message from their late mother Princess Diana's alleged 'ex-boyfriend'.

James Hewitt, who has been open about his friendship with the late Princess of Wales, has revealed heart-wrenching details, saying William and Harry's mother would be "concerned" about the growing distance between her two sons.

Hewitt added that the late princess would have done "her best to try and get them together".

In his conversation with ITV's Good Morning Britain, Hewitt tried to explain how the late Princess' would be reacting to the feud between the two royal brothers, saying: "I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift, as you put it, and she'd do her best to try and get them together."

The new claims emerge after William and Harry's former aide revealed that the royal brothers are "still have bad blood" and their feud does not seem to end anytime soon.

The former cavalry officer also shared his knowledge about Princess Diana's interview with Martin Bashir, claiming: "It was a stitch-up job. It was appalling of (Martin) Bashir to inveigled, lied to her, criminal activity, absolutely appalling.

As per reports, Prince William and Harry's mother admitted during her 1995 Panorama interview that she had an affair with Hewitt. The following year, then-Prince Charles and Diana finalised their divorce.