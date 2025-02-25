Queen Camilla ‘nervous’ ahead of life-changing event in royal family

Queen Camilla had a long arduous journey before and after she became part of the royal family to finally having a prominent position in the monarchy.

Despite the negative press surrounding her relationship with King Charles, especially concerning the affair reports during his marriage to Princess Diana, Camilla has earned the favour of Palace staffers and much of the public.

Charles tied the knot with Camilla in a royal wedding held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in April 2005.

Hair stylist Jo Hansford, Camilla’s longtime hairdresser, shared some behind the scene feelings ahead of the nuptials.

“I had been doing her hair for years, but I was very nervous about doing it for the wedding,” Hansford said in an interview with Hello! magazine.

“She looked amazing, thank God. She was so nervous,” she said of the royal. “The whole world was watching, and it must have been terrifying, the same as the coronation. But I think she handled it really well.”

The stylist went on share how Camilla has coped with entering the royal family at an old age, especially given the heavy responsibilities that lay ahead.

Hansford told the outlet that Camilla has “adapted incredibly well”.

“It's not easy for an older person to come into ‘The Firm’, as they call it,” she continued. “It’s hard work, and your whole life is programmed for the year.”