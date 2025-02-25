Chelsea Handler wants Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud to ‘stop’

Chelsea Handler on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud

Chelsea Handler seemed to have had enough of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal battle.

The comedian, 49, recently shared her thoughts on the heated dispute between the It Ends With Us co-stars, comparing their public back-and-forth to a schoolyard fight.

“The reason it’s such a frenzy is that they keep releasing more and more stuff,” Handler told Page Six in an interview published Monday, Feb. 26.

“Stop it. You’re not helping yourself,” she said.

She doubled down on her take, saying, “It’s like you have to break up a fight in a schoolyard playground. … It’s like, ‘Don’t they know to stop?’ Isn’t someone saying, ‘Stop it!’?'”

Handler, who is promoting her seventh book I'll Have What She's Having (out Feb. 25), has already taken a few jabs at the situation.

While hosting the Critics Choice Awards on Feb. 7, she turned the drama into a punchline, joking, “I think we're all grateful — and I think we're good. I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel.”

The legal dispute itself is no laughing matter.

It all started in December when Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, his PR team, and members of his production company, Wayfarer Studios, alleging sexual harassment and retaliation. Baldoni, who has denied the allegations, fired back in January with a lawsuit of his own, accusing Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and The New York Times of defamation and extortion.

Despite attempts at resolution, both parties have opted out of mediation, setting the stage for a courtroom showdown in March 2026.