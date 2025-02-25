Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, and William Jackson have 'The Good Place' reunion

Kristen Bell also reprised her 'Gossip Girl' and 'Frozen Roles' for the Awards ceremony

The Good Place fans were left saying “holy forking shirtballs” when the 2025 SAG Awards unexpectedly turned into a cast reunion.

While hosting the ceremony on February 23, Kristen Bell found herself hilariously caught between former co-stars Ted Danson and William Jackson Harper. As the two playfully argued over Bell’s “favorite co-star” comment, they took a page straight out of Challengers, Zendaya’s recent tennis drama.

Danson, 77, interrupted Bell’s hosting duties to call out Harper. “During the clip package — your name is William, right? — William said that you told him that he was your favorite co-star,” he said.

Harper, 45, backed up his claim, adding, “Look man, I’m just telling him what you told me in Paris.” That sent Danson reeling. “What? Paris? Oh, come on! That was our city,” he fired back.

Things escalated when Danson jokingly asked if Harper and Bell had kissed.

To calm the chaos, Bell sat between them, stating, “This is not a challenge.” But as the Challengers score started playing, the two men smirked and replied in unison, “Yes, it is,” before leaning in as if to kiss.

Bell kept the laughs coming throughout the night, referencing her past roles, from a Frozen parody to reviving her Gossip Girl narration alongside Leighton Meester.