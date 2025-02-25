Beatrice's 'greatest gift' to her kids that William and Kate can't give theirs

Princess Beatrice recently welcomed her daughter, Athena Elizebeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice’s newborn daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, will grow up with something her royal cousins never had: true privacy.

Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed Athena on January 22, and royal experts told Us Weekly that she won’t be raised under the same public spotlight as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers explained: “Athena will just be a member of the family. Otherwise, she will have a completely non-royal upbringing.”

That’s because Beatrice isn’t a working royal, despite being ninth in line to the throne. She leads a private life, unlike Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, who already attend royal events.

Athena joins older siblings Sienna, born in 2021, and Christopher Woolf “Wolfie,” from Edoardo’s previous relationship. And while Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, often shares glimpses of her children on Instagram, Beatrice has been much more reserved.

Royal expert Jack Royston said this privacy gives Beatrice’s kids something rare in royal circles: choice. “The greatest gift that Princess Beatrice can give her children is to offer them choice and control over the kind of life they want to live, whether private or public,” he said.

For William and Kate’s children, that choice simply isn’t an option.