'Devastated' Kim Kardashian mourns 'glam' family member's 'sudden' death

Kim Kardashian mourns 'glam' family member's loss

Kim Kardashian is mourning the loss of her ‘glam’ family member after his sudden passing.

The Los Angeles stylist Jesus Guerrero, who has tragically passed away at the age of 34, left a lasting impression on the SKIMS founder.

Referring to her late stylist’s death, Kim paid a heartfelt tribute which read, "Our glam fam means the world to us. We work together, vacation, and celebrate our lives together!

"Our great respect for the art of hair and makeup has led us to meeting some of the kindest souls and made some of our best friends.”

In addition, the mother-of-four detailed her thoughts on Jesus’ untimely death as she further went on to add, "So when one of our glam family members passes away, all of our souls are crushed.

"My heart breaks for Kylie and everyone who loved Jesus the way we all did. I'm praying for his family, his loved ones, and the whole beauty community who feels this deep loss of one of the most talented and kindest to ever do it. Rest in Peace @jesushair."

For the unversed, Jesus had worked with megastars like Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, and Kylie Jenner.

His death was previously announced by his younger sister Gris on Sunday, February 23, in a heartbreaking caption.