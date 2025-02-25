Sarah Ferguson set for deeply personal interview on health and resilience

Sarah Ferguson to open p about cancer battle and mental health in new interview

Sarah Ferguson is set to give a deeply personal interview this week, shedding light on her health struggles and mental well-being.

The 65-year-old royal will sit down with Professor Ramzi Khamis at the Imperial Valve and Cardiovascular Course on Thursday for a 40-minute discussion titled "Talking from the Heart."

During the interview, Duchess of York will speak candidly about her experiences battling both breast cancer and melanoma, as well as the emotional toll of her diagnoses.

She will also highlight her philanthropic efforts, including her work with Children in Crisis and Sarah’s Trust.

The event, confirmed by Millbrook Medical Conferences, is expected to offer a rare glimpse into Ferguson’s journey of resilience.

The Duchess, who is now in remission, has been vocal about the importance of regular health screenings and has used her podcast to raise awareness about breast cancer.