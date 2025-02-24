Blake Lively lands in trouble as feud with Justin Baldoni heats up

Blake Lively lands in trouble after 'sad' truth is revealed

Blake Lively lands in trouble after she reportedly cut ties with one of the world's highest-grossing film composers.

According to DailyMail.com, Justin Baldoni had initially hired the renowned musician Brian Taylor to work on It Ends With Us.

However, the Gossip Girl star didn't hesitate to completely cut him off, bringing in Rob Simonsen and Duncan Blickenstaff, who had previously collaborated with her husband Ryan Reynolds on Deadpool, just two months ahead of the film's release.

The 52-year-old BAFTA and Emmy Award nominee felt his reputation was at stake after he was completely snubbed from the film.

A source told the outlet, “When Blake took over the film, Brian had already finished a majority, if not all, the score, based on what Justin wanted creatively for the film.

“Blake didn’t even listen to his score. She knew that she wanted to bring on Rob and Duncan.”

For the unversed, Baldoni had approached Tyler for the Colleen Hoover adaptation after their experience on 2019’s Five Feet Apart.

After Lively axed the musician from the project, Jamey Heath and Baldoni broke the devastating news to him.

The insider further went on to add, “Jamey and Justin fought this, obviously, but when it became clear that there was nothing they could do they called Brian and told him that he was being let go. Brian was paid out his contract in full.

“He shared his concern at the time that he did not want it to be known that he was fired. He had never been fired in his life and wanted this to be super confidential.”

On the professional front, Tyler is one of the top 10 highest-grossing film composers of all times, with his films earning around a whopping $14.9 billion.