Justin Bieber shares exciting plans for son Jack Blues' future

The pop star and new father says 'it's never too early' to start developing his son's skills

Justin Bieber has big hopes and dreams for his infant son Jack Blues.

While attending Skate For LA Strong — a charity hockey game at Crypto.com Arena on February 23 — the pop star, 30, shared his excitement about passing down his love for hockey to his six-month old.

In a sideline interview with the Los Angeles Kings’ media team, Bieber made it clear that his 6-month-old will be hitting the ice sooner rather than later.

Asked how soon he plans to get Jack Blues on skates, the new father and hockey fan didn’t hesitate. “As soon as possible,” he said with a smile.

When the reporter followed up with, “What is too early?” Bieber confidently responded, “It’s never too early.”

Beyond his hockey enthusiasm, Bieber was also focused on the night’s cause — supporting those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“This is everything,” he said. “We’re just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together good things can happen.”

Bieber, a longtime Toronto Maple Leafs fan, has already started introducing Jack to the sport. Last month, he shared a photo of a tiny Maple Leafs jersey gifted to his son, complete with a personalised message from star player Auston Matthews.

The note read, “To JB Jr. Peace & Love,” a special keepsake for when Jack is old enough to wear it.

With Bieber’s passion for the game, it won’t be long before Jack is gliding across the ice just like his dad.