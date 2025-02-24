'White Chicks' to get sequel after 10 years?

Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans 'White Chicks' first came out in 2004

White Chicks starring Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans gets an exciting update about a new entry.

The 2004 comedy crime movie revolved around two disgraced FBI agents Kevin and Marcus Copeland, who are assigned a case to protect cruise line heiresses namely Tiffany and Brittany from getting kidnapped.

Marlon, in a recent interview, was asked to reveal the most asked question from fans.

To which, he replied saying, “When are you doing the [White Chicks] sequel?”

He believes that the fans have waited for a very long time for a sequel. Hence, now is the time to make another installment. The 52-year-old said, “People love that movie, and I think it’s time.”

American actor and comedian, who is currently busy working on the Scary Movie 6, revealed that the film is going to happen soon after.

“So let’s get Scary Movie 6 done and then we’re gonna bring all the white chicks in”, he unveiled while talking to Good Morning America at a red-carpet interview.

Directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans, White Chicks is also written by the Wayans brothers.

The film also featured Terry Crews, Busy Phillips, Jennifer Carpenter, Anne Dudek and many more.