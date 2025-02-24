Prince Andrew’s secret deals and lavish lifestyle exposed in shocking new book

New book uncovers fresh doubts over Prince Andrew’s finances and secret global dealings

A forthcoming book by royal author Andrew Lownie claims to expose fresh concerns about Prince Andrew’s finances and global dealings.

Set for release later this year, The Lives of the Duke and Duchess of York delves into the embattled prince’s lifestyle, questioning how he funds his extravagant spending.

According to Lownie, despite the perception that Andrew leads a secluded life at Royal Lodge, he has maintained an active business presence, making discreet trips to the Middle East and Switzerland.

The book also scrutinises Andrew’s ties to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, raising concerns over his financial transactions.

Lownie argues that while public scrutiny has largely focused on Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the Virginia Giuffre case, his wealth and spending habits remain an unresolved mystery.

Andrew’s multimillion-pound assets—including a £220,000 Bentley, an £18 million Swiss chalet, and his 32-room residence—have long sparked speculation about his financial backing. Yet, attempts to investigate his dealings have faced roadblocks.

Lownie claims government agencies, including the Foreign Office and the Department for Business and Trade, have denied possessing records on Andrew’s tenure as a UK trade envoy, despite his publicly funded role.

He further highlights the royal family's exemption from the Freedom of Information Act, shielding them from scrutiny.

Lownie suggests that King Charles may be hoping the controversy surrounding his brother fades, but, based on current evidence, public interest in Andrew’s affairs is unlikely to wane anytime soon.