'Suits' spin off series 'let down' fans as they call pilot episode 'dull'

Gabriel Macht to feature in one of the episodes of 'Suits: L.A'

Suits spin off makers have dropped the first episode of the series, which aren’t really receiving supportive reviews.

Suits: L.A starring Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt and Bryan Greenberg released on February 23.

Fans are not happy with the storyline, plot, and chemistry depicted in the show and the rating stands at 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The admirers were so disappointed with the new series that many turned the episode off before even finishing it.

One of the fans wrote: “Was so disappointed! The cast lacked chemistry and the plot was dull.”

“What an absolute train wreck. As a massive Suits fan I cant believe how tragic this pilot was”, wrote another.

They aren’t finding the show promising enough to watch the second episode. A critic wrote: “It jumped right into a plot with introducing you to the new city, firm or characters. I’ll try episode 2 but not looking promising.”

One Suits fan wrote: “Just ridiculous. Mr Korsh that was an embarrassment to your credibility and will stain your legacy.”

“I can’t believe how let down I am after that. I can’t say even as an avid Suits fan I will bother to watch the 2nd episode.”

The 2025 legal drama, backed by NBC, is created by Aaron Korsh.