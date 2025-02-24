Andrew Scott breaks silence on medical emergency at SAG Awards

Andrew Scott kept his illness a secret for five years

Andrew Scott, who was nominated for his movie Ripley for the Screen Guild Awards, shared a flashback to his 2020 appearance at the show.

The 48-year-old walked the red carpet on Sunday, February 23rd, at the ceremony held in Los Angeles, and shared that five years ago he had an unforgettable experience at the same show.

“I was beside Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] and Laura Dern had just won best supporting actress and we were standing up. I don’t know if anyone has ever experienced having a kidney stone before, but it sends you — the pain is so immediate,” he told Variety.

The Fleabag star understood the pain as he had had kidney stones before and requested to be taken to the hospital right away.

“I was in the back [of the room]… writhing around in agony,” he said, recalling the unbearable pain.

However, the All of Us Strangers actor kept the illness a secret. Jokingly, he said, “That’s too much. People don’t need to know about that. It was grisly.”

The actor was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for his titular character in Ripley but did not win any awards at the 2025 SAG Awards.