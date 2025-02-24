Liam Payne's shocking confession involving 'One Direction' members goes viral

Liam Payne feels guilty of his act against his bandmates

Liam Payne was extremely embarrassed of his one act that he did against One Direction bandmates.

The 31-year-old pop star met a fatal accident last year on October 16 which resulted in his sudden passing.

He was part of the most popular boy band that included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

He spent six years with his mates before splitting up in 2016. After the disbandment, Liam struggled a lot in his solo career and even got addicted to alcohol and drugs which made him a bitter man for sometime.

1D star admitted that he did took random shots at his ex bandmembers during his dark phase which he deeply regretted. In a 2022 interview with Logan Paul, he criticized all of them.

Later in 2023, he dropped a video apologizing for his mistake. He admits that it was his own frustrations that made him do the blunder.

The Teardops singer added: "My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else which is wrong."

He continued: "So obviously, I want to apologize for that because that’s definitely not me."

However, Payne also confessed that, "When I needed them most, they kind of came to my rescue.”

One Direction was a globally acclaimed band during 2010-2016.