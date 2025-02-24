How Meghan Markle's bold move at Royal event sparked tensions

When Prince William and Prince Harry appeared on stage alongside their partners, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, for their first-ever joint event on February 28, 2018, the audience greeted them with thunderous applause.



Dubbed the 'Fab Four' by royal fans, the new power quartet was expected to usher in a new era of modern monarchy.

Their debut took place at the Royal Foundation Forum, where they outlined their vision for charitable work. Established in 2011, the foundation was originally a collaboration between William and Harry, but with Meghan soon joining the family, the event served as her unofficial royal introduction.

At first glance, the foursome appeared united, but subtle tensions beneath the surface suggested otherwise. Meghan, though still months away from officially joining the royal fold, made headlines with her confident speech advocating for women’s empowerment.

She urged women to 'use their voices' rather than 'find' them, referencing the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Prince Harry proudly backed his fiancée, praising her passion for change. However, royal experts later noted that Meghan’s bold approach contrasted with the reserved style of Kate Middleton.

Reports surfaced that Kate appeared uncomfortable during the event, with biographer Tom Bower claiming her body language hinted at deeper strains within the group.

The event, meant to symbolise unity, instead foreshadowed a growing rift. Within months, the 'Fab Four' brand faded, as Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from the foundation, eventually leading to their dramatic royal exit.

What started as a moment of optimism soon became a symbol of the deepening divide between the Sussexes and the Waleses.



