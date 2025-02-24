Sabrina Carpenter NOT very fond of her hit track 'Espresso'

'Please Please Please' singer has strange reason of not liking the song

Sabrina Carpenter has opened about how she feels about her popular song Espresso.

Last year in April, the 25-year-old released her sixth studio album by the name 'Sweet n’ Sour'.

Consisting of 12 songs, the album gave her a massive break in her career resulting in getting worldwide recognition.

The studio album had a song named Espresso, which turned out to be the most successful songs of the entire compilation. The soundtrack topped the UK charts and stood at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Where the world has been crazy about the song, Sabrina herself has regrets writing the song.

In a viral video, she has unveiled a bizarre reason of not liking the track.

The Good Graces singer finds the song hard as it immensely challenges her vocals chords and breath.

She stated: "Espresso is a little harder for me again because of the short breath control and just how precise some of the notes.”

“And when I was in the studio, I was like 'this is fun' like 'love this song' and then once I got on stage, I was like 'this is kind of hard' like 'why did I write this song?'"

Carpenter made her debut in the music industry by releasing her first ever single in 2014 named Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying. Today, she is listed among the most popular names of Hollywood.